National Bankshares Trims Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Target Price to C$0.55

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

