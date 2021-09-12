National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.