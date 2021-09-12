Naviaddress Price Up 14% This Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

