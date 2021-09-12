Needham & Company LLC Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $70.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,194,708. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

