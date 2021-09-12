Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $310.44. 971,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

