Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $144.13. 5,750,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

