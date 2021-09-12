Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58,117 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.