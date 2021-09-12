NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

