NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
