New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 186 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,433,083.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,899,395. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

