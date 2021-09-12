New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.