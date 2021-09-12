New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

