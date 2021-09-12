New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Heska worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $268.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.38. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

