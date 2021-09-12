New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 25.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.