New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $312.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.28. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.