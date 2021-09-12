New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 755 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.