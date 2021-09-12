News Co. Declares Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:NWSLV)

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.
About News
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.