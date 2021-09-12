News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
News has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
About News
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
