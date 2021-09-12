News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

News has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

