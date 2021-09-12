News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in News by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

