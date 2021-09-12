NFTX (NFTX) Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $66.77 million and $1.33 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.96 or 0.00308863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00163715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044432 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.