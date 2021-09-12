Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $627.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.62 and a 200 day moving average of $492.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

