Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $23,914,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

