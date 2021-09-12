Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.