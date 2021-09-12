Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $910,812. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

