Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $48.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

