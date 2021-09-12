Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.67 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

