Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

