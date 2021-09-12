Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 359,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,165. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

