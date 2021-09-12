NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

