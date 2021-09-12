Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.