Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

