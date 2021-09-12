Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NMZ opened at $15.21 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.