Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

