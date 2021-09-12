Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.