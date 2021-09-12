Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of SPXX stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

