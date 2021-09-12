O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 245,485 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

