O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.