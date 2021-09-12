O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

ACHC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

