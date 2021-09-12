O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $101.19 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.