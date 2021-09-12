O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 16,159 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

