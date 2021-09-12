Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

OCDDY opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.74. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

