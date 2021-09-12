OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Macquarie

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an “ouperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

