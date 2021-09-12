Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.