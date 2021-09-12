Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.63 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 105,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.