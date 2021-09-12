Omni Trading Down 13.6% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00008382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $7,346.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,264 coins and its circulating supply is 562,948 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

