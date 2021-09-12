OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 42,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 38,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

