Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 317,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,959. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.