Oppenheimer Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Market Perform

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

