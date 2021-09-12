O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $592.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

