ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $150,182.91 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

