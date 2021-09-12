OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $99.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

KIDS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 64,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,619. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.69.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,262 shares of company stock valued at $774,740. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.